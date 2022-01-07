ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cow Palace to close doors

By JOELLEN WANKEL jwankel@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cow Palace Bar & Grill will close its doors Sunday for the last time. Owner Dave Feely shared the news via social media Thursday. “I have seen it coming for a number of months now and as the eternal optimist is apt to do, I have forged ahead, just waiting...

Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Chain Closing 2 Locations

There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
TUCSON, AZ
kq2.com

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing its doors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Bed, Bath and Beyond will close its doors. No official last day has been set, but the 5201 North Belt Highway location will not be open come February. Ever since the pandemic began, the company announced in July of 2020 that 200 locations will...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
themaconcountynews.com

Chick-Fil-A to host grand opening on January 13

Caleb Peters has worked for the Chick-Fil-A franchise since he was 14 years old. He started as a team member and worked his way up the ladder until finally becoming the owner of the soon-to-open Franklin location. Citing the company’s commitment to success and unwavering values, Peters said building a...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
614now.com

Popular Columbus restaurant owner passes away

Columbus has lost a beloved restaurant owner. Gary Shyu, owner of the Grove City establishments China Bell Restaurant and The-Hole-in-One Lounge, passed away on Dec. 25 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. Shyu was 63 years old. Both of Shyu’s concepts are located at 1947 Stringtown Rd. (The-Hole-in-One is situated inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
Q 105.7

Popular Clifton Park Restaurant Finds New Home In Saratoga Springs

A Clifton Park restaurant that closed last fall has completed its move to a new location in the Spa City. If you live in or around Clifton Park, chances are at some point in time you grabbed lunch or dinner, or spent a happy hour or two at the Brick Tavern and Grill for good food and drink, and great times. So it was a bit of a bummer for fans of the establishment when it closed last year. We have an overabundance of great chain restaurants in the CP, which make local establishments like the Brick a little more special. While losing this local spot was a bummer for Clifton Park residents, the closure has become a rebirth in a new location.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
614now.com

National bakery and cafe chain closes its only Ohio location

A Polaris-area bakery has closed its doors permanently. Corner Bakery announced in an emailed statement on Jan. 5 that it would be closing its Polaris store, which is also its only location in the state of Ohio. The national brand does have more than 150 other locations across the country in 20 different states.
OHIO STATE
Worcester Business Journal

Shrewsbury Street restaurant struggles with staffing, closes for two days

Brew City Grill & Brew House, located on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester announced on Thursday it is closing for two days due to a staffing shortage. According to the restaurant’s Facebook announcement, Brew City will be closed for Thursday and Friday, with expectations to be fully open over the weekend.
WORCESTER, MA

