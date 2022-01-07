ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Nets players who clearly deserve more minutes

By Jordanna Clark
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 14, the Brooklyn Nets took down Toronto with the NBA’s minimum requirement of eight players. Kevin Durant might’ve led Brooklyn with 34 points, but it was the rookies who stole the show that night. Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe, and Cam Thomas made...

nothinbutnets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Check Out Kyrie Irving's Amazing Shoes For The Nets-Trail Blazers Game

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and since the game is on the road, they will have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in the lineup.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Calling Kevin Durant "The Best Player in the World"

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Duke
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Announce James Harden Injury News

With most of their roster back from a COVID-19 outbreak and Kyrie Irving returning to action, the Brooklyn Nets finally looked to be nearing full strength this week. However, that was before the team announced an injury update for James Harden on Monday night. According to the Nets official injury...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Pacers#The Brooklyn Nets#Grizzlies#Magic
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
firstsportz.com

“Whoever is your agent, fire him” Charles Barkley and Shaq fire shots at Dennis Schroder for turning down offer from Lakers

Dennis Schroder became the biggest troll of the NBA fans when he rejected the 4 years, $84 million extensions deal from LA Lakers. The German basketball player put a bet on himself and tried to prove his worth more than the deal with the Lakers which he and his agent failed miserably and later Schroder have to sign a $6 million deal with Boston Celtics.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

When Klay Thompson Interrupted Steph Curry's Video To Steal A Ball During Shootaround

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been together since Klay was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, helping build an era of success with their elite shooting ability as a backcourt. The duo have also provided some truly wholesome moments during their time together, with it being very obvious that the 'Splash Bros' genuinely get along on a personal level as well as a professional one.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

218K+
Followers
406K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy