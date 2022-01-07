ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Liquor Locker employee robbed at gun point and forced into a freezer

 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a Liquor Locker employee was held at gun point and forced into a freezer.

Officers were sent to the Liquor Locker in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive just after midnight Thursday for a holdup in progress.

Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

The employee told dispatchers a man had just robbed the store and forced her into the freezer before leaving in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the employee in a back office on the ground.

The store manager gave police access to security footage. According to a media report, the video shows a male entering the store through the back door and escorting the employee around the store at gun point.

The male can be seen forcing the employee to attempt to open the store safe. He then made her fill a trash bag with money from the registers and other items before he forced her into the freezer.

He is then seen leaving out the back door and getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Evansville Police.

