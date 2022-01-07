Book World: 'Art & Crime' looks at the forgeries, thefts and manipulations that plague the art world
By Reagan Upshaw
Houston Chronicle
4 days ago
- - - "You sure know a lot of people who have been in jail," my wife once remarked. She was right. Even back then, a tally of my art world acquaintances who had done time would have required the fingers of more than one hand. Most of them were dealers...
HANG ON TO YOUR (BOWLER) HATS. A 1961 René Magritte painting is set to hit the block at Sotheby’s London in March with an estimate in excess of £45 million (about $60 million), Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Backed with a guarantee, it is positioned to trounce the artist’s previous auction record of $26.8 million, which was set in 2018 , also at Sotheby’s. The work is a classic, L’empire des lumières, showing a tranquil blue sky above a street and house cloaked in darkness, a streetlight glowing at its center. It has been in the same collection for 60 years. Though noted...
THE ART OF POLITICS. Today is the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the Washington Post, Peggy McGlone looks at how the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., has worked to preserve artifacts like protest signs from that infamous day. “It will help future generations understand how fragile democracy is, and certainly was that day,” the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told the paper. Meanwhile, Italy is sending a fragment it owns of the Parthenon to Greece as part of a four-year exchange, which could keep the heat on Britain to return its Parthenon marbles,...
The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy.
In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region.
The painting, titled The...
Israeli researchers on Wednesday displayed a Roman-era golden ring with an early Christian symbol for Jesus inscribed in its gemstone, found in a shipwreck off the ancient port of Caesarea. The thick octagonal gold ring with its green gemstone bore the figure of the "Good Shepherd" in the form of...
The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
A close study of topographical data from Spain's coasts may have revealed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus in the Bay of Cádiz. For centuries, many archaeologists have viewed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus as a “holy grail.” Visited by Julius Caesar and Hannibal, the site played a crucial role in ancient history. Now, archaeologists believe they may have finally located the elusive site.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
Fresh proof that the Nazis set up fake auctions and phoney paperwork to disguise their looting of art and valuable possessions has been uncovered by an amateur sleuth researching her own family mystery. French writer Pauline Baer de Perignon’s investigation has revealed the fate of a missing collection of art...
