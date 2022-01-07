ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Komline-Sanderson acquires Fluid Quip Inc.

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
NJBIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKomline-Sanderson, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for wastewater management, environmental control, and other industrial applications based in Peapack, has acquired Fluid Quip Inc., a manufacturer of capital equipment for the corn wet-milling and ethanol industries. Announced on Jan. 6, the transaction closed on Dec. 30. Corn wet-milling is...

njbiz.com

