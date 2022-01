DEKALB COUNTY, GA. (CW69 News at 10) — As the spike in COVID-19 continues in Georgia, the Department of Health has opened two new COVID-19 Mega-Testing sites in Metro Atlanta. On January 10, 2022, long lines of cars rolled into the DeKalb County mega-site located on Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest. DeKalb residents Roland Hymon and Kristian Gault had no complaints. “It’s actually really great. It’s so close to our house,” said Hymon. Gault also chimed in. “Just five minutes and the line moved really quick,” she said. Just as drivers were in and out, so were the swabs the medical team used for the...

