(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) For lifelong Longhorn Camron Goodman, joining the Cedar Hill High School Air Force JROTC inspired him to a lifetime of service and leadership. “That was my introduction to leadership, and I saw a lot of different people and learned different perspectives,” said Goodman, now a 25-year-old Dallas citizen who works as an Operations Analyst for Goldman Sachs. “I was able to get a full grasp of the world around me. It really prepared me for life, in college and afterwards.”

CEDAR HILL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO