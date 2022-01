Australian children aged 5-11 are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from today. For many parents, vaccinating their child is a shared decision with both parents agreeing to go ahead. But not all parents agree. As we roll out COVID vaccines to younger children this week, what options are there if one parent wants to vaccinate their child but the other doesn’t? Why do parents disagree about COVID vaccines? Before COVID, parents chose to vaccinate their children for a range of reasons. This included a feeling of social responsibility, a belief in the protective medical benefit and safety of vaccines, and possibly a financial incentive,...

