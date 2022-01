Spent too much time nervously negotiating a spatula underneath each of your stuck-on bakes, while praying (usually fruitlessly) that they stay in one piece? We think it might be time to upgrade your baking tray.Used for everything from homemade pizzas to fresh pastries and frozen fish fingers, baking trays are a kitchen staple for everyone, from novice home cooks to ambitious baking obsessives. So it’s worth choosing yours wisely.Cheap, thin baking trays tend to warp in the heat of the oven and lose their shape, while their non-stick benefits are often short lived. Poor heat conduction also makes for uneven...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO