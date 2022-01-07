NASA accomplished a historic milestone Tuesday by completing the unfurling of the massive sunshield that protects the James Webb Space Telescope from light and heat in space.

No, The James Webb Space Telescope Doesn't Have Cameras Onboard: Here's Why NASA/YouTube Screenshot

However, if you're seeking visual proof of this or any other Webb deployment, you'll be disappointed.

This is due to the lack of surveillance cameras installed throughout the observatory, which houses the world's largest and most powerful telescope ever built. And you'll be photo-deprived from Webb for the first half of 2022: the first images from the telescope aren't expected until June.

So, why isn't there a camera on NASA's massive new observatory?