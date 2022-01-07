ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Turns to Music, Releases New “Pit Not The Palace” Single

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his NFL season seemingly done, Antonio Brown has dropped off a surprise single in “Pit Not...

thesource.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Insists Buccaneers ‘Are In The Wrong’ For Releasing Wide Receiver

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has not been a particularly sympathetic figure over the past seven days. That is, to everybody but his own lawyer. Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, fired off eight tweets on Sunday morning, insisting that his client was improperly treated by the Buccaneers following Brown’s midgame departure from the team. Burstyn accused the Buccaneers of concocting a “bogus scheme to engineer a way to cut AB” by demanding that he see a specific surgeon for evaluation. According to Burstyn, Brown’s camp was in contact with the doctor about setting up a time that worked for both...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
thesource.com

Justin LaBoy Says Kanye West Wants to Hit the Studio with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has left the field and gone to the recording booth and Kanye West wants to connect with him. Ye’s friend, Justin LaBoy, hopped on clubhouse and revealed his desire to connect with the former Buccaneer. “AB listen man, ‘til another team pick you up you gotta pull...
NFL
rollingout.com

Antonio Brown claims Bucs set him up for termination

NFL superstar Antonio Brown is unloading on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he accuses of colluding to get him fired from the team. Brown, aka “AB,” has said in interviews and through his lawyer Sean Burstyn that the Bucs employed premeditated and “inhumane” tactics to get the irascible wide receiver ex-communicated from the squad.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Antonio Brown attorney exposes elaborate cover-up concocted by Buccaneers

Antonio Brown may no longer be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean the beef between the two sides ends there. AB’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, called out the Bucs on Twitter for allegedly concocting a “bogus scheme” that served as a “surprise attack” on the star wide receiver. In a 10-tweet thread, Burstyn shed light on their side of the story wherein he claims Tampa Bay tried to fabricate an unjust reason to cut Antonio Brown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Football#The Palace#Ab
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Can't Contain Her Laughter After Jackboy Responds To Her AB Tweet

Asian Doll appears to have her eyes glued on the prize after asking football star Antonio Brown on a date. Following her split from rapper Jackboy, the Dallas-raised rapper seems destined to leave their love in the past, moving forward and shunning Jack after he told AB to "pass her back" when he was done with her.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown takes parting shots at Tom Brady's success, friendship

Antonio Brown may have burnt bridges with Tom Brady, one of the receiver’s few public sympathizers. Brown was critical of Brady while making an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this week to discuss his NFL career, with a particular focus on his controversial exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown ripped off his shoulder pads and shirt and left the field in the middle of the game in Week 17 over a dispute about an injury, with the Buccaneers and Brown telling vastly different stories about what really happened.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Julia Fox Grab Dinner in L.A. with Antonio Brown

Kanye West and Julia Fox certainly know how to attract attention, hitting one of the most-trafficked celeb spots in L.A. for a dinner date night ... all while kinda-sorta matching their outfits. The two arrived separately to Craig's Monday night, Kanye wearing his signature hoodie, jeans, sunglasses and boots --...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Wants to Press Charges After Wayne Allegedly Pulled Assault Rifle on Him – Report

Lil Wayne's security guard is reportedly looking into pressing charges against the rapper following an altercation that occurred last month. According to a report on TMZ, published on Monday (Jan. 3), Weezy's security guard has reportedly changed his mind and wants his former boss prosecuted for allegedly pulling an firearm on him during a fight at the rapper's Hollywood Hills, Calif. mansion last year.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy