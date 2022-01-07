ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch this Weekend: Drag Race revs up season 14 and Euphoria finally returns

By EW Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 kicks off with a queen entering the Werk Room brandishing a literal bow and arrow. Yes, a bow and arrow. It might seem a little...

TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Season 2, Episode 6 Premiere on Starz?

The holiday season is a great time to unwind, reflect, and perhaps catch up on a few shows you might have missed in 2021. If you’re looking for a new series to stream, Decider highly recommends How To with John Wilson (HBO), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), and Starz’s indie wresting drama Heels. But the Christmas season also means that a number of our favorite shows take an extended hiatus. Like, for instance, Power Book II: Ghost.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in 2022: Every New Season Premiering This Year

The Drag Race franchise ain’t slowing down for nobody! It seems like it should be hard to outperform 2021, a year that served 52 nonstop weeks of Drag Race, but 2022 seems more than ready to turn the party. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 hits the floor in a few days, and that eleganza will be followed by lineup after lineup of killer queens from across the globe.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book IV Trailer: Tommy Egan Relocates (and Makes New Enemies) in Upcoming Starz Spinoff — Watch

Tommy Egan will call Chicago home in Power Book IV: Force, but he shouldn’t expect much of a housewarming party upon arriving. Starz on Monday dropped a full-length trailer for its next Power spinoff, in which Joseph Sikora reprises his role as Tommy from the mothership series. Though Tommy briefly returned to New York in an episode of Power Book II: Ghost back in January 2021, the forthcoming Force will find Tommy leaving the Big Apple behind for good… only to immediately find new foes as soon as he’s in Chicago. “As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Dexter: New Blood Poll: Would You Watch a Season 2 Without [Spoiler]?

The following contains spoilers from the season finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. If Dexter: New Blood gets renewed for a second season, how new do you want the blood to be? After all, in Sunday’s finale, Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) killed Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his rifle after discovering that his dad had murdered the guilty-of-nothing Sgt. Logan (Underground‘s Alano Miller). With Dexter’s code officially demanding scrutiny, father and son alike knew that his death was the only way out, for both of them. When Chief of Police Angela Bishop (Goliath‘s Julia Jones) arrived at...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The White Lotus: Aubrey Plaza to Star in Season 2 — Find Out Who She's Playing

We have absolutely zero reservations with this booking: Aubrey Plaza has snagged a suite at The White Lotus. The Parks and Recreation and Legion vet has boarded the HBO dramedy’s upcoming second season as a series regular, TVLine has learned. She will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Plaza joins a cast that also includes The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli and Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“RuPaul's Drag Race” returns for its 14th season with an all-new group of queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $100,000 prize. Which queen has what it takes to win it all? Catch the premiere live on VH1 on Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Chip and Joanna Gaines bring Magnolia Network to cable

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Magnolia Network on cable. Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their stable of content to cable TV, with a whole channel dedicated to their original home, design, food, gardening, and arts series (replacing DIY Network on your dial). "Everybody was pawing at us for more television. What kind of television can you be involved in and how many hours and how many dollars can we pay you for those hours?" Chip Gaines previously told EW. "Discovery CEO David Zazlav put all that aside... He said if we coupled you with one of our businesses, we have the opportunity to do something great together." Magnolia's lineup will include many of the shows that have recently been available to stream on Discovery+, including Magnolia Table, which sees Joanna Gaines sharing her favorite recipes; Restoration Road, in which carpenter Clint Harp travels the country in search of historical structures that need restoring; and, of course, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a continuation of the Gainses' beloved renovation series. —Tyler Aquilina.
TV SHOWS
POPSUGAR

A Closer Look at All the New and Returning Cast of Euphoria Season 2

HBO's Emmy-award-winning show Euphoria, a gritty take on teenage life, will premiere its second season on Jan. 9. Starring Zendaya as Rue, a character you might want to hate but can't help but root for, Euphoria became a breakout hit for its spectacular acting and even the costumes and makeup in the first season. The trailer for season two gave us some insight into what we can expect when the show returns, including a few new characters. While Lil Nas X sadly won't be a part of season two, a few other new faces will be. Find out all the new characters coming to season two, as well as which characters from season one will be back.
TV SERIES

