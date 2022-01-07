Amylyx Pharmaceuticals prices upsized $190M IPO, trading starts today

KOS has recently broken through the $4.00 level. I first became interested in Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in early December of 2020, I made a bullish call on the company at $1.71 a share. Over the course of ‘21 it rallied about 50%, making the call a reasonable success. I am reiterating that call at $4.38 a share (a multi-year high), and believe that in the current market environment shares could double this year, and continue higher as their premiere project, Greater Tortue comes closer to fruition in 2023. The good news as mentioned above is, it's not too late, the company and the stock have farther to run in my estimation.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO