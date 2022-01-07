ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Sunny, Cool Saturday, Rain Sunday

By Alexandra Steele
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another cold morning! Temperatures started the day in the 20s with clear skies. The sunny, cool weather continues today, before rain returns...

www.cbs46.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Watching Saturday morning

More pleasant weather coming for Wednesday but there will be more clouds in the area. It won’t be quite as warm due to those clouds as well. Not as windy either. All eyes are on the system later Friday night into Saturday for wintry weather potential FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold wind chills

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A blast of bitterly cold air arrives Tuesday. This will be dangerous cold with wind chills before temperatures moderate midweek. Wind chills are subzero statewide Tuesday morning, and as cold at the 20s below zero in the North Country. With these dangerous conditions, a wind chill warning is in effect for Coos and Grafton counties with a wind chill advisory across the rest of the Granite State (except the immediate Seacoast) for the morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com

Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Morning Temperatures, Wind Chills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another frigidly cold morning with wind chills down to near 0. When temperatures dip to this low I always try to remind folks about the potential of frostbite setting in. If you are in Pittsburgh, the chance for frostbite is low today. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places in the Laurel Highlands, the Ridges, and in the ‘snow belt’ will likely see wind chills falling below 0 this morning and that is where the concern will be the greatest. When wind chills drop to below 0, frostbite can set in in as little as thirty minutes. For today, the chill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMJ4 News

Flurries and light snow for Wednesday

Wednesday is cloudy with a light breeze and a chance for flurries and occasional light snow with highs in the low to mid 30s. There is another chance for flurries and light snow Wednesday night. Total accumulation is a half inch or less.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KZTV 10

Cool temperatures sticking around

If you are loving the cooler temperatures that are in place over South Texas, you'll love the forecast for today and tomorrow as afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s. We'll have milder/warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front arriving on Saturday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
wevv.com

Cool & Sunny Tuesday; Warming Temps Mid-Week

TODAY: It was a frigid, but dry start to our Tuesday. Thanks to high pressure sliding off to the east, our winds will shift more out of the south this afternoon and allow warmer weather to reach the Tri-State. Sunshine and southerly winds will help drive temperatures back into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. We’re gradually making improvements, folks!
WDAM-TV

Cool and sunny tomorrow with rain returning for Saturday

This evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the low 30s. Tomorrow will be another cool and sunny day with highs in the upper 50s. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon with...
