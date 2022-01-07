ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azenta: Hyper-Focus On Life Sciences Will Unleash Growth But Wait For A Pullback

By Flying Cloud Ventures
 4 days ago
Upcoming divestiture of the semiconductor business creates a catalyst for Azenta as a company laser-focused on the life sciences industry. Last September, Azenta (AZTA) (formerly known as Brooks Automation) announced that it would divest it's semiconductor business for $3 billion to Thomas H. Lee Partners. The transaction is expected to finalize...

