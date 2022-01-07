ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

J. Hollinger’s Aiming for Early Spring Opening

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

J. Hollinger’s, an upcoming “Modern American restaurant” from The Daily Dish and The Dish and Dram owner Jerry Hollinger, is aiming for an opening in early spring, according to an update posted on the restaurant’s website. The “full-service chophouse” will open at the former home...

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Source of the Spring

The Green Rooster is Now Open

The Green Rooster, a new food truck from the operators of The Still Point Spa in Takoma Park, is now open, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. “The Green Rooster Truck is now open in Takoma Park,” the announcement reads. “The mostly plant-based food truck sits permanently in the parking lot of The Still Point Spa and complements both the spa and other Takoma Junction offerings. The truck provides tasty and nutritious options for both clients and the community. Working with local purveyors, The Green Rooster Truck offers froths, fizzes, salads, soups and toasts on their evolving healthy menu. Online ordering is coming soon.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Guest Post: Getting Free COVID-19 Test at Library Turns Out to be a Breeze

Despite hundreds of people lining up for free at-home COVID-19 tests, the distribution at Silver Spring Library at 900 Wayne Ave. could not have gone more smoothly. I arrived at 10:55 a.m., knowing distribution began at 11 a.m. Braving the 30-degree weather, a line of hundreds of masked residents flowed down Wayne Avenue, turned down Fenton Street, and wrapped up Bonifant Street, almost reaching Georgia Avenue.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Elan | Silver Spring’s Only New Condos in Over 6 Years

“Nestled in the heart of Silver Spring, Elan is a collection of 1- and 2-bedroom condominiums with modern open floor plans, thoughtfully designed kitchens, and great views of downtown Silver Spring. The perfect balance of contemporary living and dynamic design, this boutique condo building features private conference rooms, optimal for working from home, as well additional on-site storage. With a walk score of 95 and a transit score of 85, Elan is within close proximity to Whole Foods, Silver Spring Metro (Red Line), The Fillmore, AFI and a variety of restaurants and breweries. Residences start from the low $300s and are ready for immediate move-in. Elan’s sales team can be reached at (301) 244-4210 or [email protected] See more information at elansilverspring.com.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Silver Spring, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
City
Arlington, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A La Carte#Early Spring#Food Drink#Michelin#Chef De Cuisine#Dry Creek Kitchen#Southern#Dog Haus Biergarten#Seafood Shack#Underground Pizza Company#Firepan Korean Bbq
Source of the Spring

The Greek Place Has Permanently Closed

The Greek Place at 8417 Georgia Ave. in downtown Silver Spring has permanently closed, according to a reader tip received yesterday afternoon:. It looks like the Greek Place at 8417 Georgia Ave is permanently closed. Google maps says it is temporarily closed but there are for lease signs in the window.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Sleep Number Store Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring

A Sleep Number bedding store is now open at the corner of Ellsworth Drive and Georgia Avenue, the former home of New York & Co., then occupied by Xtra Ordinaire Clothing. The announcement that Sleep Number would open in Silver Spring came in the spring. The store sells “smart” adjustable beds, memory foam mattresses, bedding, and accessories.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Pollo Campero Permanently Closed

Pollo Campero has closed its location at 8662 Colesville Rd. in downtown Silver Spring. According to workers clearing out the restaurant this morning, Monday was the restaurant’s last operating day. The downtown Silver Spring location opened in 2017. Juan José Gutierrez, who’s still involved in the family-owned business, opened...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Source of the Spring

Metro Pauses Return of 7000-Series Trains

Metro abruptly paused the return of its 7000-series trains Thursday afternoon, ordering a daily series of wheel inspections instead of the weekly examinations initially approved by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. The announcement was made at the same time that the Source spotted a 7000-series train arriving at the Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Zinnia to Require Proof of Vaccination

Zinnia will now require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, the restaurant announced on Instagram yesterday. “We will be requiring proof of vaccination to dine with us at Zinnia (for indoor dining),” the announcement reads. “Either a physical card or a picture of your card must be presented before entering the building.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Enebla Restaurant & Market is one of Tom Sietsema’s 7 Places to Eat Right Now

The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema has named Enebla Restaurant & Market as one of his 7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now:. My litmus test for Ethiopian restaurants is the vegetable sampler. Enebla passes with flying colors: ruby beets, glossy cabbage yellow with turmeric, lentils in three shades of earth but in flavors that range from subtly sweet to spicy. The dish the chef thinks distinguishes her kitchen from the pack is a vegetable dulet, typically made with tripe but featuring mushrooms and tofu at Enbela, which translates to “let us eat together” in Amharic, says the owner.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Polka Deli Once Again “Best Deli in Maryland”

Polka Deli, located in Colesville Center at 13438 New Hampshire Ave., has once again been selected as the Best Deli in Maryland, this time by the website Eat This, Not That:. “Polka Deli transported me back to my childhood of delicious Eastern European fare. The smoked kielbasa sandwich was on point and topped with kraut and mustard,” wrote a reviewer. “The bread was so soft and chewy—what a great sandwich! Their meat counter is a sight to see and they also carry pierogi[s].”
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

County, Takoma Park Announce Holiday Schedules

The county and the city of Takoma Park have announced schedule changes for the Christmas holiday weekend. County offices, libraries and state offices and courts will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy