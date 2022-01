To accompany the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd has announced an exclusive livestream experience with Amazon Music. The Canadian crooner is set to drop his newest mixtape on January 7, a follow-up to his March 2020 album, After Hours. The artist took to Instagram to announce his partnership with Amazon Music to give fans the maximum experience to enjoy the album. In a statement, The Weeknd explained, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.” Previously, the singer also announced that the project will be a “sonic experience” featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO