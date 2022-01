A police constable charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women has appeared in court.Oliver Perry-Smith, who serves with Thames Valley Police spoke only to confirm his name and address at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough on Tuesday.The 38-year-old faces three misconduct charges and two counts of computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).He is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.The court heard the woman had...

