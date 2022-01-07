Austin Public Health now offering Pfizer boosters to ages 12 and older

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those aged 12 and older now have the chance to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose through Austin Public Health, the agency announced Thursday night.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the shot for youth ages 12 to 17 years old Wednesday , saying the booster dose should be received five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series.

APH is also adopting other vaccine recommendations recently approved by the CDC, including giving out another first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds 28 days after their second shot.

The CDC also advised shortening the time between initial doses and a booster from six months to five months for people who got the Pfizer vaccine, which APH said it’s following, too.

APH is reminding residents booster doses are strongly encouraged to have extra protection against COVID-19, and it’s offering free vaccines to everyone ages 5 and up at three sites .

Right now, more than 70% of eligible people in Travis County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 81% have received at least one dose, APH said.

Learn more about where to get a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting this website .

