ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Public Health now offering Pfizer boosters to ages 12 and older

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCIo1_0dfNtmfV00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those aged 12 and older now have the chance to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose through Austin Public Health, the agency announced Thursday night.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the shot for youth ages 12 to 17 years old Wednesday , saying the booster dose should be received five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series.

Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

APH is also adopting other vaccine recommendations recently approved by the CDC, including giving out another first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds 28 days after their second shot.

The CDC also advised shortening the time between initial doses and a booster from six months to five months for people who got the Pfizer vaccine, which APH said it’s following, too.

APH is reminding residents booster doses are strongly encouraged to have extra protection against COVID-19, and it’s offering free vaccines to everyone ages 5 and up at three sites .

Masking urged regardless of vaccine status, COVID history

Right now, more than 70% of eligible people in Travis County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 81% have received at least one dose, APH said.

Learn more about where to get a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Weather#Austin Public Health#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
KXAN

KXAN

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy