2 Chainz Links with 42 Dugg For New Single “Million Dollars Worth of Game”

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the first taste of his new album, 2 Chainz has released his new single “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring 42 Dugg. The release comes with a new video, which you can see below, and is featured on 2 Chainz’s forthcoming album DOPE DON’T SELL...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

HipHopDX.com

2 Chainz & Conway The Machine Link For 'TRU Bethel' Single

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine ended 2021 with his rap heavy collaboration spotlighting Atlanta MC 2 Chainz. On Friday (December 31), Conway The Machine’s “TRU Bethel” collab featuring 2 Chainz was released after arriving on the vinyl exclusive Missing Bricks EP earlier this year. Listeners who didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

2 Chainz – “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” (Feat. 42 Dugg)

As an aging fan of rap music, it’s a matter of some comfort that 2 Chainz will always be older than me. 2 Chainz, currently 44 years old, does not rap like an older man, and he’s continuing to crank out new music like he’s 20 years younger than he actually is. Recently, the former Tity Boi announced that he’s got a new album called Dope Don’t Sell Itself on the way, and he’s now shared its first single.
HIP HOP
2 Chainz
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Gunna Gives Out His Number On Twitter: (470) 206-3380

Maybe Gunna has taken a page out of Mike Jones’ book when back in the day when the Houston rapper used to give out his number to promote his music. Well, it’s uncertain if the Atlanta rapper gave out his real number, but the YSL rapper, whose Drip Season 4 album drops this Friday, took it to Twitter and shared a number to all of his two million followers.
INTERNET
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire Announces 'Long Live Dolph' Mixtape

Paper Route Empire is still reeling from Young Dolph’s tragic death in November 2021, but they’re keeping his memory alive in so many ways through Instagram posts, local memorials and more. However, there’s a plan to memorialize their fallen boss through music. On Monday (January 10), Paper...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Calls Cap On Net Worth Reports: 'I Got That In Richards'

Lil Durk can chalk up 2021 as his most successful year in rap. The Chicago native not only proposed to longtime girlfriend India Royal, but he also notched his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album with The Voice of the Heroes collaboration with Lil Baby, becoming a highly sought-after feature guest in the process. But there’s one dispute Durk does have — his alleged net worth.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

NBA Youngboy Releases New Video “Fish Scale” Ahead of New Project

NBA Youngboy is gearing up for another release. The Louisiana rapper dropped off a new single and video “Fish Scale,” which is a prelude to a forthcoming mixtape. The new release is produced by Otxhello and Ambezza, while the video is a house arrest creation. Creatively, Youngboy uses his home to create different scenes for the video. According to HipHopDx, the new release is scheduled for a near Jan. 14 release.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Silverbacks Share New Archive Material Single, "A Job Worth Something"

Dublin rockers Silverbacks have shared the fourth and final single from their forthcoming Fad follow-up Archive Material (Jan. 21, Full Time Hobby), one of Paste’s most-anticipated albums of 2022. Silverbacks’ latest track finds vocalist and guitarist Daniel O’Kelly pondering a question with which fans of The Good Place (and...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Eric Bellinger Announces New ‘Vibes On Vibes’ Tour for the Spring

Eric Bellinger, GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter, has announced his Vibes On Vibes Tour. Eric’s first GRAMMY nomination as a solo artist for his album, New Light, is commemorated by the tour. The tour is supported by Sammie. The 27-city tour will commence live on March 11th at Atlanta’s Center...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Model Sommer Ray Buys 1.45 Million Dollar Valley Home

Sommer Ray, a popular social media influencer, kicks off the new year with a move to the valley and into a new 1,450,000 home, TMZ reports. : Amber Rose’s Annual Slut Walk Coming Back In 2022. The 25-year-old Denver, Colorado native is the new homeowner of a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP

