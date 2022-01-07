Pistons close out road trip with lopsided loss at Memphis

NBA trade season has arrived and with the trade deadline a month away (Feb. 10), trade rumors are starting to pick up across the league, one in particular is the future of Jerami Grant in Detroit. After signing a three-year, $60M deal with the Detroit Pistons ahead of the start...
It’s getting to be that time of year on the NBA calendar when deals get made. On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets moved Bol Bol to the Pistons in exchange for a veteran guard and draft pick. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire...
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
We’ve got an NBA trade to report on the final regular season NFL Sunday of the 2021 season. The Pistons and Nuggets have made a deal. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver is sending young forward Bol Bol to the Motor City in exchange for veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.
JANUARY 10: The Nuggets have officially acquired McGruder and the Nets’ 2022 second-round pick in exchange for Bol, the team announced today in a press release. Denver also confirmed Reed’s two-way deal and Cornelie’s release in a separate announcement on Sunday. The Pistons will be sending veteran...
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 126-116 at Little Caesars Arena last night. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham each had 29 points as Detroit won their second straight game. Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey entered COVID-19 protocols yesterday...
Devin Booker hit the go-ahead jump shot with 1:02 to play and the visiting Phoenix Suns went on to end the Toronto Raptors’ six-game winning streak Tuesday night with a 99-95 victory. Booker’s 19-footer gave Phoenix a one-point lead and Chris Paul followed with a 16-footer with 32.5 seconds...
The Los Angeles Lakers fan base is desperate for additional talent as the team flounders. Despite having few draft assets, or tradeable players, a number of media types have come up with ways that the Detroit Pistons would give them Jerami Grant. The NBA has a major crisis, as far...
The next month for the Chicago Bulls can be described only one way — brutal. Last month the team welcomed the necessary pauses and postponements due to widespread COVID-19 absences across the roster. But the league’s rescheduling now places a burden on the Bulls’ shoulders as they play 22 games in the five weeks before the All-Star break. Despite this schedule, coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ready ...
Klay Thompson is scheduled to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers today, and it is definitely a moment that has been anticipated by fans for a while. Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters ever, and when he's on fire he's an extremely entertaining player to watch. Kevin Durant has...
LOS ANGELES -- Ja Morant just keeps soaring to new heights. In Sunday's 127-119 win over the Lakers, the budding Memphis Grizzlies star's ascent was quite literal, as Morant's two-handed chase-down block on Lakers guard Avery Bradley left both teams marveling at the play. "That's probably the best block I've...
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 21-19, and there's no question that this is a disappointing place to be in the middle of the season. They were expected to be a championship contender, not be close to. 500. Perhaps a blockbuster trade could be a solution. In this article, we...
High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
