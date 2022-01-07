CPS cancels school for third straight day amid negotiations

The Chicago Teachers Union’s governing body has voted to suspend its labor action and return to in-person work Tuesday, ending a bitter dispute with Chicago Public Schools and setting up students to return to classrooms Wednesday for the first time in a week.
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Classes in Des Plaines School District 62 will be canceled starting Tuesday for the rest of the week. It comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. According to the district, it will use emergency days instead of remote learning due to staff shortages. Students will return...
Chicago school leaders canceled class a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers’ union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend.
CHICAGO - A Chicago Public Schools teacher battling cancer told Fox News on Wednesday that he will not stop in-person lessons, despite the Chicago Teachers Union vote requiring a return to virtual learning. The vote by the teacher's group went into effect on Wednesday, closing school doors after 73% of...
