KLIF Morning News: Cowboys To Close Their Regular Season

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
It remains to be seen who Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys wrapped up their 2021 regular season on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 51-26. Dallas finished the season at 12-5 on the year....
The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
ESPN's Ryan Clark gave huge props to Jimmy Garoppolo, saying the quarterback was a big reason why the San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff berth with a thrilling 27-24 overtime road win against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo was playing hurt but still delivered a gutsy performance in what might have been his last regular-season outing with the 49ers.
A video of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at halftime of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles went viral on social media. The Cowboys were leading the Eagles at halftime of Saturday night’s game, when Prescott started to run off the field. However, Prescott quickly did some...
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
With the 49ers’ thrilling overtime win over the Rams in Week 18, they’ll travel to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round, sparking an old rivalry. It’s time to brush off that old postseason rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The second...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy played his starters for most of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys topped the Eagles, 51-26, on Saturday evening. Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns in the win over the Eagles on Saturday night, as the Cowboys finished the season at...
When the Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in the NFC Wild Card playoff, it will be 27 years since their last playoff meeting — Jan. 15, 1995. It will also be a matchup that has never happened before between the Cowboys and 49ers. They’ve never met in a Wild Card playoff game.
We don’t know who the Green Bay Packers will host in the divisional round two weeks from now, but we do know two teams they won’t be playing. With the wild-card round set in the NFC, the Packers will avoid both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
Dallas clinched the NFC East long before the final week of the 2021 season, but there was still some unfinished business when it came to determining the list of opponents the Cowboys would face on the 2022 schedule. Now that Week 18 is concluded aside for an AFC West battle on Sunday night, the Cowboys know who exactly they will be matched up against next year.
Comments / 0