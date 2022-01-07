ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

KLIF Morning News: Johnny Depp The Wartime Photographer

klif.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp stars in a new movie about a post World...

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

“Rotten” Johnny Depp Film Returns From the Dead After Netflix Resurgence

Typically, Johnny Depp films are beloved by many. From Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) to Alice in Wonderland (2010), to Edward Sissorhands (1990), and more, Depp is known to create fantastic films with incredible acting. There is one Depp film, however, that never received the same love that many others...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean Amasses Another 100,000+ Signatures, But Will It Hit Its Goal?

Though the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been dormant since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, there is still a very vocal contingent of fans that have been petitioning online to bring Johnny Depp back to the fold. Since its formation in November of 2020, the initial goal of signatures was hit, only to be stretched to a new endgame of double the original intention. While it’s been slow going, over another 100,000 signers have climbed aboard since then, we have to wonder if this petition will ever reach its latest goal?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
NME

Paul Bettany on texts to Johnny Depp being read aloud in libel trial: “It was an unpleasant feeling”

Paul Bettany has spoken about having his text messages to Johnny Depp read aloud in court during the actor’s libel trial against The Sun newspaper. Depp sued the publication in 2020 over a column that referred to the actor as a “wife beater”. A series of texts between Bettany and Depp – who have starred in three films together – were read aloud in the trial, where the pair joked about “drowning” Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard to prove she wasn’t a witch.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartime#Movie Review#Film Star#Dave Amy
CarBuzz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome Is The Height Of Lavish Living

While some of us would be more than happy sticking it out in a Ford F-150 converted into a motorhome, A-list celebrities do need something a bit more professional. Enter King Kong Production Vehicles, the self-described frontrunner when it comes to fancy motorhomes. Judging by this special rental that it has leased out to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, that claim is pretty hard to argue with.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy