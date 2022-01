Aston Martin is an iconic brand. The British automaker has always been a symbol of style and elegance, but like any other company, the goal is not just to look good but also to make money. The marque has had a troublesome few years of late, which is why Tobias Moers, formerly of Mercedes-AMG, was brought in to revitalize the marque. He joined the automaker in August of 2020 and has since helped keep the brand alive, but Aston Martin is still not in the best financial position. Autocar reports that the man may soon be shown the door. Sadly, it doesn't appear to be a case of if, but when.

