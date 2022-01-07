Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls School District closed Friday due to dangerous road conditions

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the Post Falls School District canceled school Friday due to dangerous road conditions.

According to Coeur d’Alene Schools, standing water, ice and staffing shortages forced the closure.

