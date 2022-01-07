ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools, Post Falls School District closed Friday due to dangerous road conditions

By Olivia Roberts
 4 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho —  Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the Post Falls School District canceled school Friday due to dangerous road conditions.

According to Coeur d’Alene Schools, standing water, ice and staffing shortages forced the closure.

Find all school closures and delays here.

FORECAST: Prepare for slushy roads and 50 mile per hour wind gusts Friday – Mark

RELATED: Here’s when the City of Spokane and county could plow your neighborhood roads

