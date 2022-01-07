ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

VIDEO: College students rescue dog buried in Colorado avalanche

By Alison Spann
WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A pup that was caught in an avalanche over the holidays is lucky to be alive and it’s all thanks to two college students who were in the right place at the right time. One of those students was Bobby White, a Gulfport native....

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

2 snowshoers, dog buried in Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two snowshoers and their dog were killed in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass in Summit County Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Summit County Rescue Group said on Sunday morning, they were notified of two missing snowshoers in the area of Crystal...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
indiana105.com

Skiers Rescue Dog Caught Up in Avalanche

In Colorado, two college students are being called heroes after rescuing a dog in an avalanche. A man said he was backcountry skiing in the Berthoud Pass area when his two-year-old dog, Apollo, triggered an avalanche. Two college students were nearby and quickly sprang into action, searching for the now snow buried Apollo. After 20 minutes, Apollo’s nose was spotted sticking out of the ground and the group dug out the pup, who has since made a full recovery.
COLORADO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Missing snowshoers and dog found dead after avalanche in Colorado, officials say

Snowshoers and their dog were found dead buried in avalanche debris, Colorado officials said. Family members reported the two people missing after they didn’t return from a snowshoeing outing on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported. Sheriff’s deputies and rescuers began to search for them near...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Report: Man in Kittitas County rescued after he was buried by roof avalanche; nearby apartment bowed under snow

ROSLYN - KOMO News in Seattle reported a couple of snowy misfortunes that occurred last week in in the northwestern portion of Kittitas County. Last Friday, the news station reported that a man in his 80’s was rescued after he was buried by snow that fell from his roof. The Roslyn area received several feet of snow between Thursday and Friday.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
portasouthjetty.com

Girl’s body identified

The body of a girl found murdered in Huntsville in 1980 has finally been identified as 14-year-old Sherri Ann Jarvis of Stillwater, Minnesota. The South Jetty previously covered the case when it was believed the girl was from the Port Aransas or Rockport areas. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation, according to Chief Deputy Tim Whitecotton of […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Rescue Dog#Accident#Wlox#Apollo
WLOX

2 people shot, several horses killed in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot, and several horses were killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at a local horse track on Thomas Road between Vaughn and Pickens. Authorities transported the two victims to two local hospitals....
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
boreal.org

A snowstorm targets Minnesota Tuesday

David Skinner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk in Woodbury, Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Photo: Tim Evans for MPR News. A winter storm poised to track directly over Minnesota Tuesday will bring areas of heavy snow, high winds and much colder temperatures behind it. Tuesday’s forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Horrifying video shows skiers blasted with freezing water after pipe bursts under chairlift

Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

Could a Biloxi toddler's tragic death have been prevented?

Waveland leaders are taking steps to bring people back to the city after Hurricane Zeta caused damage to the city's pier and Waveland's Veteran Memorial. Law enforcement fears new law will allow meth labs to come back. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new Mississippi law allowing allergy medicines that...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: 4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport

Waveland leaders are taking steps to bring people back to the city after Hurricane Zeta caused damage to the city's pier and Waveland's Veteran Memorial. Could a Biloxi toddler's tragic death have been prevented?. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A child's death shocked the Biloxi neighborhood where the boy lived....
WAVELAND, MS
CBS Minnesota

Cold Weather, COVID Cause Mpls. Schools To Move To Distance Learning Monday

Originally published Jan. 9, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools will move to online learning Monday and close all of its buildings for the day, citing cold weather and COVID-19 as reasons for the shift. In a message to families, the district said the decision was based on “the extreme wind chill forecast at 6:30 a.m. and reduced capacity to transport students given the weather conditions and increased COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend.” The district said athletics and activities will also be canceled Monday. “Temperatures for Monday are projected to be colder than they were last Thursday and Friday,” said Superintendent Ed Graff. “We were able to make it work last week. But with the increased limitations on our transportation department as a result of COVID-19 infections reported over the weekend, moving forward we decided that bus transportation tomorrow just poses too great a safety risk to our students.” Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 10 in the Twin Cities overnight. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows said Monday will bring bitter cold, with wind chills staying below zero all day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WLOX

One Year Later: Ocean Springs woman reflects on Capitol riot

The Biloxi Police Department has been collecting these items since before the holidays, and they're working through the Bowling Green Police Department. SRHS reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Biloxi. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Drive-thru testing for COVID is back again. On Thursday, Singing River Health System opened its...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

STYX heading to South Mississippi casino for concert

Waveland leaders are taking steps to bring people back to the city after Hurricane Zeta caused damage to the city's pier and Waveland's Veteran Memorial. Could a Biloxi toddler's tragic death have been prevented?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A child's death shocked the Biloxi neighborhood where the boy lived....
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Death of Biloxi toddler brings awareness to domestic violence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Dec. 27 death of a 2-year old boy sent shock waves through the Biloxi neighborhood where the toddler lived. A Coast domestic violence expert spoke to WLOX about how such a horrific crime could have been prevented. In 2019, an average of five children in...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

SRHS reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Biloxi

Nurse Practioner KC Arnold talks about how you can find out your risk for Diabetes. Thursday's COVID-19 conversation with Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers. Singing River Health System's Lead Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers talks about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, and across the country. Rio de Janeiro cancels some...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy