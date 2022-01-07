Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Omicron now makes up for up to 95% of COVID-19 cases, and the case numbers show no sign of dropping.

Caught Omicron? Here's A Doctor-Approved Food List To Make You Feel Better unsplash.com/Crystal Jo

Medical professionals agree that getting vaccinated and, if you're previously vaccinated, getting boosted is the best method to alleviate Omicron symptoms.

While those who have been vaccinated can catch Omicron, the symptoms are dramatically different (fewer people are losing their sense of taste and smell) and are far milder than those who have not been inoculated.

"People that get these conditions, people who get Omicron, Delta, or Influenza, don't really have big appetites," Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health, told ETNT. "With Omicron the throat is so sore, it's as though you have strep throat. Even liquids hurt."