Officials identified 80-year-old John Moreau, from Yakima, as the man who lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle at northbound State Route 97. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place on SR-97 at milepost 67, one mile south of Wapato city limits. The preliminary investigation revealed that Moreau was standing in the roadway when a car struck him and another car.

WAPATO, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO