ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

4 Hair-Care Trends Poised to Take Over 2022

By Jihan Forbes
Allure
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy, shiny hair will define 2022, and brands have created a slew of products to help you do just that. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Well, that was...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
therighthairstyles.com

The Bixie Haircut is a Banging Short Hair Trend of 2022

I first heard about the bixie from a trendy fashion blog. The cut was described as a hybrid between the bob, mullet and pixie, and the idea immediately made sense to me! It wasn’t long until I realized that bixie is not only a hairstylist’s dream, but also a banging trend you’ll see everywhere in 2022, and here is why.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

TikTokers Say This Dark Spot-Fading Gel’s Results are “Insane”

We told you about Topicals back in August 2020, when we learned the new, WOC-owned skincare brand’s investors included Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, entrepreneur and DJ Hannah Bronfman and Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. Yes, seriously major. More than a year later, and Topicals’ Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration is going viral on TikTok after becoming a best-seller at Sephora. Allow us to explain why. “We founded Topicals because we saw the need to create a community around skin for Gen Z consumers, specifically one that destigmatized visible skin conditions,” Olamide Olowe, Topicals CEO and co-founder previously...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

3 Anti-Aging Hair Trends Women Over 40 Should Try

Navigating countless trendy hairstyles and products is hard enough already, so add on the effects of thinning and aging hair and it becomes another challenge. We spoke to hair experts and dermatologists about three main hair trends and styles women over 40 can utilize to highlight their timeless beauty, and these are the top looks and products they recommend.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Stylists#Hair Conditioner#Hair Follicle#Allure
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Experts Predict the Top 11 Hair Trends for 2022

A new year beckons new changes. For you, that could mean organizing your closet, scheduling your big travel plans post-COVID (hey, we can dream), or better yet, switching things up with a brand new hair color. If you've already experimented with winter hairstyles and haircuts and want to do something a little more momentous, you've come to the right place.
HAIR CARE
CNET

15 beauty brands you should try in 2022

It's a new year, and what better way to celebrate it than new skin-care products to up your beauty game? For those of you who have been on the lookout for new brands to add to your daily routine, I'm excited to put a few new ones on your radar.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Bottleneck Bangs Are the New Curtain Bangs & Celebs Are Loving Them

In 2021, it felt like everyone and their mother — and every celebrity — got curtain bangs. We’re talking Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the list goes on and on. The ’70s style felt low-key enough for everyday errands but when you turned up the volume, felt glam as hell. Now, there’s a new bang trend gaining speed and it’s just as chic: bottleneck bangs. Celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins have recently turned their more blunt, choppy bangs into bottleneck bangs to gorgeous results. But WTF are they, exactly? “The bottleneck bang is fringe that’s shorter in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

I Tried Rare Beauty’s New Bronzer Sticks to Get Snatched Cheeks like Selena Gomez

One makeup trend I’m loving in 2022 is the return of less-is-more when it comes to contouring. Gone are the days of spending 20 minutes sculpting and baking. Instead, it’s all about a little cream contour where you want it and you’re out the door. That’s probably why Rare Beauty released its Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks. Folks are loving easy-to-use wands and sticks these days. They’re for a natural-looking — but slightly more snatched — version of you. And that’s exactly what makes Rare Beauty’s new launch so exciting. Before I tried the Bronzer Sticks, I watched Selena Gomez apply...
MAKEUP
Distractify

The Wet Mop Haircut Is the Latest Hair Trend Associated With Boys on TikTok

In addition to driving trends around things like dancing and challenges, TikTok users, and prominent users in particular, have an enormous influence on style trends in the wider world. Recent months have seen a number of style trends start on TikTok, including the noodle hair trend, and now a new trend has emerged on the platform thanks to a few prominent users who are rocking a certain hairstyle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

4 Black Hair Care Brands That'll Help You Look After Textured Hair This Winter

Caring for textured hair year-round is no easy feat, especially in the winter. Colder weather causes excessive dryness particularly for this hair type, which can lead to hair breakage. The key treatment for combating this is to add plenty of moisture back to your hair. “Use deep conditioners and wash...
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

What Is 4A Hair? What It Looks Like, How To Care For It + Product Recs

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are so many different hair types out there, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. And this is especially true when you wade into the world of waves and curls. In particular, we're highlighting those Type 4 heads. Type 4 is one of four main hair types and is most closely associated with coily curls and the natural hair movement.
HAIR CARE
SPY

The Best Beard Growth Oils for Better Facial Hair in 2022

Beard still looking like stubble? That’s more common than you might think. Luckily, there’s a solution: beard growth oils. For some guys, growing a beard is easy as pie. But for quite a few dudes it may seem downright impossible. There are a number of factors contributing to a stubborn stubble. Some guys just don’t have the proper genes for growing a beard, others may have low testosterone, and some might be affected by bad habits (i.e. poor diet, less sleep, stress etc) which can hamper beard growth. But this doesn’t mean that your dreams of a luscious Viking-level beard can’t be...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy