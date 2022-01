Bobsledder Laura Nolte has navigated the path to the top of her sport almost as quickly as she hurtles down the ice on one of her world-beating runs. It took the young German just a few months to go from complete novice to Youth Olympic Games (YOG) champion, and now the 23-year-old sits atop the World Cup rankings and is widely expected to mount a strong challenge for not one but two Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2022.

