As two of Japan’s most popular theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea have really had to adapt to the pandemic, bringing in capped visitor numbers and new social distancing measures. There are new ticket prices, as well as plenty of new safety rules to follow. On the other hand, some things have stayed just the same – the rides are still great, the food is still cute, and the queues are still long.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO