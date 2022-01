Waymo has been trialing robotaxis in parts of Phoenix, Arizona, for a few years, and in San Francisco since August 2021. The big question has been: How scalable is this? How much will it take Waymo to roll out to dozens of large cities — and actually serve the whole metro areas (not just the easiest corners of the metro areas)? I expect we’ll get some much better insight into this in 2022, but we already have a ray of sunlight or two.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO