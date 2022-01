LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Do you have any extra space? Would you like some snow? Leavenworth might be in touch. The faux-Bavarian alpine town on the eastern slopes of the Cascades was still struggling to dig itself out Monday, after more than 4 feet of snow fell in less than 48 hours last week, clogging streets, shuttering businesses and causing fragile roofs to quake under the weight.

