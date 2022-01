It’s that time when folks send each other heartfelt messages during Christmas, Hanukkah, or any other traditional celebrations that people celebrate this time of year. All the dedicated volunteers at the Shepherd’s Pantry know about the importance of helping the area’s needy. What is accomplished year round cannot be over stated. Even though some of the numbers of the less fortunate have dropped this past year, we are still making an impact for those who come looking for help. And this help cannot be without the constant, loving volunteerism by all of you.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO