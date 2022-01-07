Tony Visconti recalls “goosebumps” moment with David Bowie while recording ‘Weeping Wall’

Music icon David Bowie called out MTV for not featuring Black artists during prime hours in the 1980s and the old clip is doing the rounds of the internet again, reminding us how little has changed since. Bowie was always ahead of his time but this particular video highlighted how his stance wasn't dictated by society's moral compass but rather his own. Racial bias was strong in the music industry in the 1980s and Bowie, a legendary musician, calling out MTV was a pretty big deal, reported Comicsands. The old clips resurfaced in the wake of discussions surrounding critical race theory, a deep study of racism and its continued systemic effects in America. Critical race theory is now being used as a bogeyman to scare conservatives, especially when you consider many parents protesting CRT at school board meetings aren't even aware that CRT isn't taught in those schools.

