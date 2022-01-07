ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Visconti recalls “goosebumps” moment with David Bowie while recording ‘Weeping Wall’

By Sam Moore
Cover picture for the articleTony Visconti has recalled a previously untold story about a “goosebumps” moment he experienced while recording David Bowie‘s song ‘Weeping Wall’. The track featured on the late artist’s 1977 album ‘Low’, which Visconti co-produced with Bowie and was recorded in both Hérouville, France and...

