Testing cold weather science experiments: How to freeze a shirt

(Monday, January 10, 2022) Bundle up with all the layers because it’s cold!. Wind chill temperatures drop to the single digits the next few days. Some lake effect is possible tonight, but the bulk of the snow stays out of the Southern Tier. Too bad the cold air won’t....
A house cat has been lost in the freezing cold. Kitty, a large, mostly white, short-haired cat, was last seen Monday near 12th and Estella streets. Anyone with information about Kitty is asked to call or text 515-201-5216.
Cold weather is officially here (at least, it is in areas that typically get cold this time of year.) (I’m not talking about southern California.) (I am never talking about southern California.) If you live in an area where the temperatures have taken a major dip, it’s important to...
Tuesday's temperatures are cold. I mean, really cold. We're talking single digits in greater Boston. But if you want to experience REAL cold, head to the top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory, known for chronicling some of the nation's worst weather conditions, posted a photo on...
Animal tethering in sub-freezing temperatures is illegal in Virginia. Animal tethering in sub-freezing temperatures is illegal in Virginia. VDOT begins pre-treating roads ahead of our next winter storm. #BettyWhiteChallenge urges everyone to support animals in their community. Girl Scout Cookie season begins with a new cookie. Test positive for COVID?...
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Cold weather brings additional concerns to your set of wheels. This can include low tire pressure, weakened batteries, coolant level and potency questions. Veteran Mechanics offer tips on how to prevent a flat tire. Business owner of A & B Automotive, Brandon Rochell said, "A lot...
As we continue to deal with extreme cold weather, it might be a good idea to check your hummingbird feeder. Many of us may think of the little birds as a feature of summer, but they are still around this time of year looking for food.
A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in place thru today at 5pm. There is some snow on the ground but there is more on the way. Today we could see flurries continue thru the evening commute. On average, the Treasure Valley could see about 2” of snow while the foothills could see more.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's not just people who will be dealing with cold temperatures Tuesday. If you find yourself outside cold and shivering, it’s quite likely your dog doesn’t want to be out there either. Kate Buckley from Back Cove Animal Hospital says it’s important to monitor their...
During the winter, protecting yourself from the harsh cold weather is prioritized first. One might feel defeated and feel like there is no window to style properly when you have to wear layers of clothes. There is no need to lose hope as you can still look chic and be...
The forecast for snow certainly panned out for Central and Southwest Virginia. Now that the snow has pushed out of the region, we’ll have generally clear skies overhead tonight which will allow for any wet roads and sidewalks to freeze over as lows drop down into the teens and lower 20s across the region.
Solar radiation heats the ground during the day. At night the heat escapes towards space. A blanket of clouds can re-emit some of the heat back to the surface. On clear nights, the radiation escapes into space, creating cooler temperatures. So that sunny winter day that felt okay, is now a bone-chilling night.
HOUSTON — Winter temperatures arrived in Houston on Sunday, and for many, that meant going outside and enjoying the cold weather. "We knew it was coming but it felt like a surprise when I walked outside this morning," Jeff Fox said. Many families decided to hit the skating rink...
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- A water pipe burst at a North Carolina ski resort, blasting skiers on the lift with freezing-cold water in seven-degree weather Friday. Petrified onlookers at Beech Mountain Resort in Avery County watched helplessly as the spraying water shoots vertically in the air under the loaded lift. Trapped skiers jumped 25 feet from the lift to safety.
Cats are keen adventurers, and a bit of cold weather is unlikely to put them off exploring. However, the icy temperatures puts your cat at risk of frostbite and hypothermia, so it is important that pet parents take extra precautions. Cat Nutritionist Ele Hacheme recommends that you “Provide your cat...
Living in Texas, many of us are strangers to constant freezing cold weather. The intense weather storm in February 2020 was a prime example of that. However, Texans are familiar with how fast the weather can change within the span of a couple of hours. During the winter months, we...
Comments / 0