Avalanche Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by noon Wednesday. Target Area: Kankakee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Momence, Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. River ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate nearly continuous ice cover and intermittent ice jamming beginning near Kankakee and extending approximately 14 miles upstream to near Momence. * WHERE...Kankakee River at Momence. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...Based upon past ice jams occurring under similar conditions, the river will likely climb to near flood stage and stay elevated while the ice jam remains in place. Additional ice cover remains in place upstream. Any shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

