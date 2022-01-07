ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Avalanche Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County The following message is transmitted at the request of the Northwest Avalanche Center. The Northwest Avalanche Center in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by noon Wednesday. Target Area: Kankakee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Momence, Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. River ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate nearly continuous ice cover and intermittent ice jamming beginning near Kankakee and extending approximately 14 miles upstream to near Momence. * WHERE...Kankakee River at Momence. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...Based upon past ice jams occurring under similar conditions, the river will likely climb to near flood stage and stay elevated while the ice jam remains in place. Additional ice cover remains in place upstream. Any shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 09:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 17:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 530 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to recede Tuesday falling below flood stage in the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM PST Tuesday was 49.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 46.2 feet late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 03:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could begin tonight and Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman; Wells PATCHY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 200 INTO THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY Patchy light freezing rain is moving quickly across parts of south central and southeastern North Dakota, from an area along and south of Highway 200 into the southern James River Valley. This may also impact portions of Interstate 94 in Kidder and Stutsman counties. Although air temperatures are in the mid 30s, untreated roads remain below freezing and will quickly become icy. The coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be spotty and quick moving, but areas that do receive freezing rain will quickly experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road and sidewalk conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Head`s up along the Glenn Highway and across the Anchorage Bowl. Mixed precipitation has been falling through the overnight hours creating the potential for slick surfaces. Areas of very light freezing rain and sleet will continue for the next few hours before conditions change to snow. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that the snow could fall on surfaces that are already receiving freezing rain, making it potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling through this area. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty There is a chance for mixed precipitation to fall over the eastern portions of central and north central Montana during the overnight hours. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible, mostly east of a line from Chester to Raynesford. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally less than 0.03 inches over the plains; however, with cold pavement temperatures, any rainfall could freeze on contact. Any ice accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, which could result in icy roadways and sidewalks. Those traveling overnight or early this morning, should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink SPRINKLES OR PERHAPS FREEZING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OVER INTO WESTERN MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT Very light rain or sprinkles will move down across parts of northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota, mainly from the James River valley region into far western Minnesota over the next few hours. Although air temperature ranges from 35 to 40 degrees, road surfaces may fall below and remain below freezing while it rains very lightly, and could quickly become icy. Highways that could be impacted the most will be north of US Highway 212 and east of US Highway 281, including Interstate 29 from near Watertown up to the border of the Dakotas. The coverage of the precipitation is expected to be spotty and quick moving. But areas that do receive very light rain or sprinkles which freeze on impact with the ground are likely to experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

Community Policy