West Springfield, MA

Mass. State Trooper Helps Escort Woman In Labor To Hospital After Pulling Driver Over

 4 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Trooper was shocked by what he found when he pulled over a driver for speeding in West Springfield on Wednesday. The driver explained his girlfriend was in labor and her water had broken.

He was driving over 100 mph on Route 91, State Police said.

Trooper Jose Cabrera called for an ambulance but was told all ambulances nearby were responding to other calls. So he decided to “expeditiously escort” the woman in the back of his cruiser to the hospital and have the father follow behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381FAY_0dfNoZxt00

Trooper Jose Cabrera holds a baby after escorting the mother to the hospital (Photo via Mass. State Police)

“He safely delivered (pun intended) the mother-to-be to Mercy Hospital and a short time later she delivered a healthy baby boy,” State Police wrote on Facebook with a picture of Cabrera, mother, and baby.

