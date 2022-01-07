ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Frank Olivieri, Owner Of Pat’s King Of Steaks, Says He Was Grateful To Represent Philadelphia On ‘The Talk’

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Philadelphia’s signature sandwich. Of course, we’re talking about the cheesesteak.

Now, the spotlight will be on the Philly favorite. On Friday, CBS’s “The Talk” is kicking off its Food Face-Off, where chefs from two cities will showcase their famous dishes and be judged by the show’s hosts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6uIA_0dfNoOV800

Friday’s episode will feature South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks and Al’s #1 Italian Beef of Chicago. Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s, spoke with Eyewitness News about the experience of being on the show.

“It was exciting, the people at The Talk are just lovely,” Olivieri said. “And I went against my second favorite sandwich, which is the Chicago Italian beef.”

Chicago’s Italian beef is a slow-cooked roast beef with giardiniera, which is a mix of pickled vegetables and peppers.

Olivieri, whose family started the business in 1930, couldn’t say who won the competition, but he said it was nerve-wracking when the hosts had to judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477hSm_0dfNoOV800

Even though it might’ve been stressful, Olivieri was grateful to represent Philadelphia on the national stage.

“Just representing our amazing city, it was the best part of being featured on the show,” said Olivieri, who prefers his cheesesteak with cheese whiz and raw onions.

“It’s a comfort food that everybody can eat and enjoy together,” he added. “And it brings everybody to equal ground.”

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

South Philly Diners The Big Three

The South Philly Diners are a staple in South Philadelphia. These diners are open all day and night and offer traditional American dishes like hamburgers, fries, and hot dogs. Their booth-lined setting and classic American decor make them an ideal choice for a night out with the kids. These restaurants are a great place to grab a bite to eat on a chilly night. They are also the perfect spot for a date after a long day of work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
CBS Pittsburgh

To Celebrate Steelers’ Victory, Primanti Brothers Offering Free Sandwiches To All Chrises And Boswells

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Wizard of Bos, Bo$well, the kicker, whatever you call him, he’s been money in the bank for the Steelers and that will now be an asset for many in Pittsburgh. In honor of the Steelers winning an overtime thriller against the rival Ravens in Week 18, Primanti Brothers is offering free sandwiches to anyone named Chris or Boswell starting on Monday. “There’s no reason not to celebrate,” said Adam Golomb, interim Placekicker and President, Primanti Bros. “It’s 2022, so let’s raise a glass, a sandwich, and a foot to new life in the postseason.” All Chrises and all Boswells must show proper identification to verify their identity to get their free sandwich. There’s also one other perk. If your name is Chris Boswell and you’ve kicked a game-winner…that’s good for free sandwiches for life. The sandwiches will be available for both dine-in and call-in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lodging

Radisson Hotel Philadelphia Opens

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Radisson announced the opening of Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, following a multi-million-dollar renovation showing the brand’s signature Scandinavian design. The hotel is in Philly’s Center City District. With access to Philadelphia International Airport and proximity to both Interstate 76 and Interstate 95, Radisson Hotel Philadelphia’s location gives visitors a home base from which to explore the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
grmag.com

Drinks with Pat: Pat’s Punch

On the way to a party and in need of a quick beverage to share? Stop in at a liquor store and find one or two of these to pass around. A go-to during the holiday season for me always is Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale. The fresh hop beer is absolutely delicious for most of those who enjoy a beer — hoppy or not. It’s not an in-your-face, aggressively hoppy IPA, but a nuanced, delicious example of what a traditional American IPA should be. I’ll never stop beating this drum this time of year — one of the only beers I actively seek out each year when it’s released.
DRINKS
Eater

Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Fishtown and Kensington: A Local’s Guide

Fishtown and Kensington — two neighborhoods in the northeastern corner of the city, marked by Front Street to the west, and the Delaware river to the east — are obvious choices for flashy restaurants that often receive national press. With Fishtown’s numerous trendy businesses and ever-growing selection of luxury apartments, the neighborhood has become an appealing choice for professionals moving to Philadelphia, with gentrification quickly creeping north in Kensington and Port Richmond.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Steaks#Italian Beef#Food Drink#Owner Of Pat#Al#Eyewitness News
CBS Philly

Restaurant Week Returns To Center City Through Jan. 21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Why not try a new restaurant this week? Center City’s restaurant week is underway. The discounted, pre-set menu options highlight some of the city’s most diverse cuisine. Eyewitness News stopped by La-Scala’s Fire on Sunday. It’s one of the dozens of restaurants participating in the promotion. The assistant general manager of La Scala’s said she thinks people come out for restaurant week because they get a good value on food. “Yout get a good deal,” Vicki Vasapolli said. “You get three courses, you get to try all the great stuff on the menu and there’s always great drink specials.” Restaurants are offering indoor, outdoor, and takeout options. Also, the city’s vaccine mandate is now in place to eat indoors.  Restaurant week runs through Jan. 21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Jumps To 2nd On Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is creeping closer to the top of a list no one wants to be on. The city jumped to second place on Orkin’s list of the top cities with the most bed bug infestations, only trailing Chicago. Philadelphia moved up 12 spots from last year. New York, Detroit and Baltimore rounded out the top five. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was new to the list this year at No. 42. The experts say you should regularly look for bed bugs in places they like to hide, including mattress tags, behind baseboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

‘Not Everybody’s Pleasant’: Chicago Restaurant Owner Says He’s Gotten Rude Customers, Death Threats, Over Its Sign To Show Vax Card

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fed up and short staffed. This is what local businesses are saying as the new vaccine card requirement has gone into effect. It’s only day two and one business said they’re already getting pushback. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray reports from Little Italy where one business received death threats.
CHICAGO, IL
PhillyBite

Jamaican D's Caribbean in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Best Caribbean Restaurant. If you're looking for a great lunch or dinner spot in the city, try Jamaican D's Caribbean in Philadelphia. This casual restaurant serves classic Caribbean dishes, such as chicken wings and conch fritters. It attracts long lines of diners. Philadelphia's Best Caribbean Restaurant. Located at 1265...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Former Old City Restaurateur Bringing Mother’s Southern Indian-Style Cooking To Jenkintown

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up some Indian cuisine. CBS3 is headed to Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine in Jenkintown, where the owner serves up delicious dishes while honoring the woman who helped inspire him — his mother. Popping like peacock feathers in Jenkintown is an Indian restaurant serving colorful and crazy delicious fare that’s as fragrant and lovely as its floral-sounding name, Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine. “There’s plenty of great Indian restaurants around Philly, all over the place, but I think our food has a different taste to it that I think people...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Historic Carpenters’ Hall In Philadelphia Offering New Airbnb Experience

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Historic Carpenters’ Hall near 4th and Chestnuts Streets is offering a brand new Airbnb experience. It’s offering a private, after-hours tour. This will include a visit to the second floor. It’s off-limits to regular visitors. Guests will also see the gorgeous 19th-century library and get to explore some of the rare books. Carpenters’ Hall is the site of the First Continental Congress in 1774 and the birthplace of American democracy. Click here to book your stay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Community Mourns Death Of Bob Saget, Beloved ‘Full House’ Dad, Temple University Grad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans and celebrities are mourning the sudden loss of Philadelphia native Bob Saget, who died Sunday. He was 65 years old. Saget was like a dad to so many who watched him on “Full House” and was the originator of the viral video before the internet as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The loss hits close to home as Saget was one of Philadelphia’s favorite sons. Philadelphia-born comedian and actor Bob Saget died on Sunday. He was 65. What’s your favorite memory of Saget? https://t.co/j5hHJbpNRe pic.twitter.com/2LwseYcWpO — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) January 10, 2022 A famed actor and comedian, Saget had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Huda Hosts a Jamaican Patty Pop-Up

Plus, Kanella changes hands, the Pineville Tavern gets a big-name chef and more Philly restaurant news to know. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Howdy, buckaroos. And welcome to another edition of the Monday Round-Up. This week, we’ve got news about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Bomb Bomb Bar-B-Que Grill in Philadelphia

Located on South Philly, Philadelphia's Bomb-Bomb Bar-B-Que Grill serves up slow-smoked Southern barbecue and old-school Italian dishes. The old-school ambiance and friendly service make for a perfect night out. The restaurant is also family-friendly and the portions are worth the money. The Bomb Bomb South Philly. The menu is extensive,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy