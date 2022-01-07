ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You know we still love you, babe: Happy first birthday to Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago Saturday, back on January 8, 2021, a 17-year-old Disney star named Olivia Rodrigo released a song called “drivers license” — and then proceeded to utterly dominate the pop music world for the rest of the year. “It was just crazy. Like, my entire...

Vogue

Superstar Olivia Rodrigo’s Secrets To Success

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. How can I write a hit song?. Write from your heart and write as much as you possibly can. Where should I look...
hot1061.com

How has it been 1 year since Olivia Rodrigo blessed us with ‘drivers license’?

It’s basically perfect, and we’ve never felt this way for no song. On January 8, 2021, 17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single “drivers license” and well… you probably know the rest. But whatever since we’re already here, let’s reminisce. Immediately met with unprecedented, shocking success, “drivers license” climbed the charts and smashed records with lightening speed. Rocketing its singer into superstardom status pretty much overnight.
Complex

Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates “Drivers License” One Year After Its Release

2021 was a banner year for Olivia Rodrigo—and it was thanks in large part to her breakout single “Drivers License.”. On Saturday, the 18-year-old singer/actress celebrated the song’s first anniversary by hosting an online viewing party for its official video. The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed visual finds Rodrigo driving aimlessly around as she reflects on a past love. The video has since racked in more than 331 million YouTube views, and secured a Favorite Music Video nomination at the 2021 American Music Awards.
purewow.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Hairstylist Reveals the Break-Out Trends for 2022

Y2K is here to stay. From TikTok to runways and red carpets, the appetite for early 2000s aesthetics doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. As Clayton Hawkins, a celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer stylist ambassador, predicts: “The early 2000s revival will be bigger than ever in 2022. People are loving all the buns, braids and crimped textures from the era because they’re joyful—and we all need a little magic these days.”
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates ‘Drivers License’ Anniversary With Throwback Clip: Watch

Last month Olivia Rodrigo was celebrating her first tour selling out. This month, she’s celebrating her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” turning one. “happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 8). “I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes.”
mix929.com

The numbers are in: Dua Lipa and Adele ruled in 2021

MRC Data, which tallies sales information for Billboard‘s charts, has crunched the final sales numbers for 2021, and Adele, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo all came out on top. Adele’s album 30 is officially the top-selling album of 2021, with 1.464 million copies sold across all formats:...
