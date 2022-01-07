ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2 injured in separate stabbings in Milwaukee overnight

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
Two people were injured in separate stabbings in Milwaukee overnight, police say.

MPD said the first stabbing happened around 1:06 a.m. at West Finn and North 11th Street. A 45-year-old woman was stabbed several times and brought to the hospital, where she is expected to survive. MPD said they believe the stabbing to be drug related. They are seeking an unknown suspect.

The second stabbing happened around 2:45 a.m. at North 6th and Vine streets. MPD said a 32-year-old man suffered a deep laceration and was brought to the hospital, where he is expected to survive. MPD said they believe the stabbing to be domestic-violence related. They are seeking a known suspect in that incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

