This past year, Tampa Bay got its first Shake Shack and Capriottis. We’re also getting Del Taco. For lovers of fried chicken, here comes another popular chain to Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Raising Cane’s has purchased land in Clearwater for their first Tampa area location. 2525 Gulf To Bay Boulevard where The Village Inn was is where they plan to set up shop first. Word is it won’t open until next year though. Raising Cane’s opens their first Florida location down in Miami next month. Hiring is underway though for more Raising Cane’s restaurants in Orlando, Pompano Beach, and Royal Palm Beach.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO