SpaceX's Starlink user growth dropped in December as some preorder customers became frustrated over waiting 11 months for the internet service

Concluded 2021 with 31 missions successfully completed, SpaceX begins a new year of launches today 6 January, with a Starlink mission that started from Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center when it was 22:49 in Italy. On board the Falcon 9 there were 49 Starlinks, thus leading to 1991 the number of satellites that have reached Earth’s orbit. Now, if SpaceX manages to keep up with last year’s pace, it could make 40 launches. Of these, five are expected to see the use of the Falcon Heavy, the company’s heavy launcher and currently the world’s most powerful rocket active on the market.
Comments / 0