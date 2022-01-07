ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX's Starlink user growth dropped in December as some preorder customers became frustrated over waiting 11 months for the internet service

By Kate Duffy
 4 days ago
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Maja Hitij/Getty Images
  • SpaceX's Starlink added 5,000 users over the past two months, a drop compared with previous months.
  • It comes as some customers have waited around 11 months after paying a deposit for Starlink.
  • SpaceX has apologized to customers, saying that silicon shortages have slowed the production rate.

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX to leverage Starship for second generation Starlink constellation

SpaceX has provided some interesting context into its plans to launch vast numbers of next-generation “Gen2” Starlink satellites on its Starship launch system, in response to questions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Commission filed a series of questions to SpaceX last month, which the company has now addressed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Elon Musk shares aerial view of SpaceX rocket catcher

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has offered a closer look at the apparatus that will be used to launch — and, more interestingly, catch — its next-generation Super Heavy rocket. In what appears to be a drone video tweeted by Musk on Sunday, we see the top of the launch-and-landing tower as well as the clamp-like arms that will catch the first-stage booster when it comes in to land after deploying the second-stage Starship to space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

SpaceX: 145,000 Starlink users

Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband by satellite system already has some 145,000 users and has been adding customers at a rate of about 11,000 per month, according to CNBC. That customer base is spread over 25 countries, said the broadcaster. However, new additions have slowed in recent months and by only 5000 from early November.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

SpaceX begins 2022 with a bang! Elon Musk's rocket company carries out its first successful launch of the new year as it sends 49 Starlink satellites into orbit despite criticisms of clogging up space

SpaceX has sent another 49 Starlink satellites into orbit, despite criticisms of the company that it is clogging up space with its equipment. Elon Musk's firm launched its 35th batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Florida at 16:49 EST (21:49 GMT) Thursday (January 6).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Apparently Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Dishes Have a Cat Problem

Apparently, cats love Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites just as much as we do. But for very different reasons. In order to transmit signals, Starlink must install satellite dishes around the globe. Sometimes, the dishes are mounted to buildings or rooftops. But when the gadgets are sent to customers for personal internet service, most users choose to leave them at ground level.
ECONOMY
wccftech.com

Starlink U.S. Download Speeds Drop But Service Blasts Broadband Out Of The Park Globally

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet constellation's internet speed tests for the third quarter of last year reflect the service's expansion as it adds more customers and gradually builds out a constellation of thousands of small internet satellites. Data combined by Ookla, who is behind the popular internet speed test application Speedtest shows that as Starlink increased its active users in the third quarter of last year, the service's median speeds across the United States dropped, reversing the trend Q2 2021 had exhibited over the first quarter. However, users in other countries, such as Canada fared off better, in the wake of the service being available there as SpaceX continues to launch more spacecraft, with the latest launch having taken place yesterday evening.
TECHNOLOGY
Inverse

Starlink: SpaceX just launched a much-needed boost for internet service

SpaceX’s first launch of 2022 brings a welcome boost to Starlink. On Thursday, at 4:49 p.m. Eastern time, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites launched from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Following the launch, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the new satellites would feature laser links used for faster communication between satellites.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

SpaceX’s first launch of 2022. In orbit 49 Starlink

Concluded 2021 with 31 missions successfully completed, SpaceX begins a new year of launches today 6 January, with a Starlink mission that started from Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center when it was 22:49 in Italy. On board the Falcon 9 there were 49 Starlinks, thus leading to 1991 the number of satellites that have reached Earth’s orbit. Now, if SpaceX manages to keep up with last year’s pace, it could make 40 launches. Of these, five are expected to see the use of the Falcon Heavy, the company’s heavy launcher and currently the world’s most powerful rocket active on the market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
makeuseof.com

Starlink Is Refunding Preorders in India Due to a Lack of Licenses

A recent report has shown that Starlink is refunding preorders it had taken in India in late 2021 due to regulatory roadblocks. The internet company, which is part of Elon Musk's SpaceX, forayed into India in 2021 and was already on its way to launch a beta service. Here's everything...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites and reveals latest customer count

SpaceX conducted its first rocket launch of 2022 on Thursday, sending its first batch of Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit since December 18. The mission got underway shortly before 5 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. As usual, the private space company, led by billionaire...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

China Cries Foul Against US for ‘Close Encounters’ Between Elon Musk’s Space X, Chinese Space Station

As Beijing claims that two SpaceX satellites launched by the American aerospace firm endangered Chinese astronauts, the tech billionaire's SpaceX satellites are causing a stir in the country. China claims that two SpaceX satellites sailed too close to the country's space station this year, requiring the station to undertake evasive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Redorbit.com

SpaceX Offers Refunds to Starlink Customers in India

Due to a new Indian policy, SpaceX is issuing refunds to Indian residents who reserved a spot to receive access to Starlink’s Internet service. India has ordered SpaceX to stop “booking/rendering the satellite internet service” without obtaining a license. An email that SpaceX sent out to potential...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Redorbit.com

Google Cloud Signs Deal for Access to SpaceX’s Starlink

Google Cloud announced a deal to enable SpaceX to use its infrastructure to track Starlink ground stations through Google Cloud’s datacenter properties. This will enable the secure, low-latency, and reliable delivery of data from Starlink’s satellite constellation to locations at the network edge through Google Cloud. Users of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

China's Tianhe space station module dodged SpaceX Starlink satellites twice this year

China moved its Tianhe space station module twice this year to avoid SpaceX Starlink internet satellites, and the nation apparently isn't too happy about it. Chinese officials filed a note with the United Nations (UN) earlier this month explaining that Starlink spacecraft had two "close encounters" with Tianhe this year, both of them occurring when astronauts were aboard the module.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Read Complaint About How China’s Space Station Had to Avoid Collisions with SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites

Information furnished in conformity with the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies. Note verbale dated 3 December 2021 from the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (Vienna) addressed to the Secretary-General.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
INTERNET
