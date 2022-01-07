SpaceX's Starlink user growth dropped in December as some preorder customers became frustrated over waiting 11 months for the internet service

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet constellation's internet speed tests for the third quarter of last year reflect the service's expansion as it adds more customers and gradually builds out a constellation of thousands of small internet satellites. Data combined by Ookla, who is behind the popular internet speed test application Speedtest shows that as Starlink increased its active users in the third quarter of last year, the service's median speeds across the United States dropped, reversing the trend Q2 2021 had exhibited over the first quarter. However, users in other countries, such as Canada fared off better, in the wake of the service being available there as SpaceX continues to launch more spacecraft, with the latest launch having taken place yesterday evening.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO