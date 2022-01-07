ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

10 of Kate Middleton's cosiest winter outfits: From knitwear to dresses

By Megan Bull
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevered as one of the most stylish royals in Europe, the Duchess of Cambridge knows a thing or two about putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble – and her winter wardrobe is a thing of dreams. From colourful coats to statement knitwear and gorgeous dresses, the mum-of-three is...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Ralph Lauren
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Looks Like An Angel In New 40th Birthday Portraits

It’s crazy to think that Kate Middleton will turn 40 tomorrow on Jan 9. It seems like yesterday we were turning our TVs on at 4 AM to watch the big wedding. Ahead of her big day, not only did she decide to have a low-key celebration, but the Kensington Palace just released birthday portraits of her. And they are spell-binding.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweater Dresses#Marks Spencer#Skinny Jeans#British Royal Family#V A Museum#Scouts#Supersoft Yarn#Black Zara#Barbour#Cruella
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

See the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning 40th birthday portraits

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Goes Bold in Red Silky Dress and Crystal Buckled Pumps

Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, rang in the new year in festive fashion while celebrating in Switzerland. While being snapped by friends, Musk wore a bold red knee-length dress. The silky number featured long balloon sleeves, as well as a button-up silhouette with a triangular neckline. Musk layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and sheer black tights. Her look was complete with clear glasses and gold and black drop earrings,  as well as a tortoiseshell Dolce & Gabbana handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) When it came to shoes, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy