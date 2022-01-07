ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the release date earlier this week, The Weeknd‘s much awaited fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped at midnight Friday. Dawn FM comes almost two years out from The Weeknd’s uber successful After Hours, which dropped in March 2020 as the world was just getting thrust into the pandemic. This...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Reveals ‘Dawn FM’ Album Tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the official tracklist for his new album Dawn FM that drops this Friday, January 7th. The Canadian superstar unveiled the 16 songs-list through a video trailer which you can watch below. The guest features on the tracks have not been revealed yet but previously, Abel said that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and fellow Canadian Jim Carrey will appear on the album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
themusicuniverse.com

The Weeknd announces ‘Dawn FM’ livestream experience

Livestream will air on Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. The Weeknd has officially announced his next album, Dawn FM, set to arrive on Friday, January 7th. Alongside a trailer for the project and the reveal of the album cover, The Weeknd announced that the “sonic experience” will feature Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Timbaland Compares The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" To Michael Jackson's "Thriller"

Like the rest of the world, Timbaland has spent the better part of his Friday engrossed in the new music drops. One of the biggest highlights of the day came courtesy of The Weeknd who delivered his Dawn FM album that immediately captivated audiences. Arriving with the project's release came a virtual listening event, and while it is unknown if Timbaland was able to make that, he did share thoughts about Dawn FM in a video posted online.
MUSIC
mix929.com

The Chainsmokers tease their first new single since 2019

It’s been an almost three-year drought, but the wait for The Chainsmokers‘ new music is finally over. The “Closer” singers revealed on Thursday that they’re back in the studio and cooking up something extra special for their fans. The duo teased an all-new single, called...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Abc Audio#House Music#Dj#Radio#Dawn Fm#Swedish#House Mafia#Oneohtrix Point Never#Canadian
1051thebounce.com

Fans Freak Out Over The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ On Twitter

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM today (January 7), days after unveiling a one-minute trailer, which featured actor Jim Carrey and teased “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The album features Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Fans have well-received the new album on Twitter. See what they had to say below.
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"

At midnight, The Weeknd welcomed Dawn FM, and hours later, the 31-year-old Toronto native has delivered a music video for the project's fifth track, "Sacrifice," which sees him rocking a cool black leather outfit and orange-tinted sunglasses while The Mask actor Jim Carrey provides narration. As the Starboy hitmaker breaks...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Announcement Spawns Memes Aplenty

Over the course of six full-length albums, The Weeknd has gone from zero to 100 — literally. The crooner is entering an aged new era with Dawn FM, set to release on January 7. As revealed in a series of album teasers posted to Instagram, the artist is going gray for the next chapter of his musical career.
MUSIC
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Welcomes the Light in New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has officially dropped off his latest studio album, Dawn FM. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 16-track record features high-profile appearances from Tyler, the Creator on “Here We Go… Again”, Lil Wayne on “I Heard You’re Married”, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey on the outro “Phantom Regret.” Prior to the album release, he held a special livestream experience with Amazon Music. “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” he shared in a statement.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Projected To Sell 150-170k First Week

Dawn FM by The Weeknd is projected to earn 150–170K units in its first week in the US, HITSDD reports. The album was released without any bundles or physical copies. This will mark The Weeknd’s lowest first week numbers since he released his sophomore album Kissland (low key debut album because Trilogy was three mixtapes packaged together). Dawn FM is also aiming for #1 debut in the UK. It would be the first 2022 album to hit #1. Many are calling it flop but it’s actually impressive without an entire album rollout.
MUSIC
mix929.com

Halsey teases possible upcoming collaboration with Bad Bunny

Halsey is starting off the new year with big plans, and among them is a collaboration with Latin superstar Bad Bunny. Speaking to fans early Thursday morning on Twitter, the “Without Me” singer opened up for a brief question-and-answer session. When one fan asked in Spanish if they will ever make a song with Bad Bunny, the Grammy nominee remarked, “Honestly? It has been discussed.”
MUSIC
defpen

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Projected To Debut Atop Billboard 200

To no one’s surprise, it appears that The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM, will debut atop on the Billboard 200 chart. According to HITS Daily Double, Dawn FM is expected to move anywhere between 150,000 and 170,000 equivalent album units in its first week. While this is a...
MUSIC
mix929.com

Alesso says Katy Perry “nailed it” in their new video for “When I’m Gone”: “She’s definitely the star”

The video for “When I’m Gone,” Katy Perry‘s new collaboration with Swedish DJ/producer Alesso, debuted Monday night on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The clip features Katy performing complicated choreography while rocking a number of super-sexy looks, and Alesso says deserves serious props for pulling it off.
MUSIC
UPI News

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album. The 31-year-old singer shared a track list and new teaser for the album, Dawn FM, on Wednesday. Dawn FM will feature 16 tracks: "Dawn FM," "Gasoline," "How Do I Make You Love Me?,"...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix announces Kanye West documentary jeen-Yuhs release date

Netflix has announced that jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on 16 February.The film, which the streaming service is describing as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”, will chronicle the entirety of the often controversial rapper’s career.Featuring never-before-seen footage of West in the studio and performing, “Act 1” of the series will also be released in cinemas on 10 February.The film is directed by Coodie & Chike, who were responsible for many of West’s music videos, including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.Their previous documentary was Benji, which was about Ben Wilson, a young basketball player who...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy