SAGINAW, MI — Under the Saturday night lights, a nostalgic glow keeps Larry Brethauer motivated to deliver Hoyt Park ice skating to the next generation. The president of Friends of Hoyt Park grew up in Saginaw during the 1960s, when tens of thousands of people visited the downtown Saginaw outdoor skating rink coined as the nation’s largest such venue at the time. For the last 10 years, he and his nonprofit have overseen the park’s revitalization after it went dormant for much of the 1990s and 2000s.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO