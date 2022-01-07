ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees looking for assistant hitting coach with MLB playing experience, like former O’s Mark Trumbo: source

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

With Eric Chavez bolting the Bronx to become the Mets hitting coach after just a few weeks on the Yankees’ coaching staff, the Bombers are left looking for not just another assistant hitting coach. They want one with major league playing experience, according to two industry sources familiar with the search.

Former slugger Mark Trumbo is one of the names that has surfaced in the Yankees’ search, those sources also confirmed. The former first baseman and designated hitter played 10 years in the big leagues with the Angels, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Orioles. According to a source, Trumbo is “very well thought of [in baseball circles] and a smart and engaging communicator,” who’s been connected to a few teams this winter.

The Yankees have “cast a wide net” looking for someone who will help Dillon Lawson, the minor league hitting coordinator promoted to hitting coach, turn around an offense that was shockingly disappointing and inconsistent in 2021. But they also want someone with experience playing in the big leagues who can help balance out a staff that is very heavy on coaches with analytics backgrounds and very light on playing experience.

Manager Aaron Boone and bullpen coach Mike Harkey are the only two on the staff of nine right now that have any significant major league experience after they let third base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and first base coach Reggie Willits go after the season.

It’s a balance that Boone said he was comfortable with, but as a third generation big leaguer, he certainly understands the value of experience.

“That is absolutely a value and part of a checklist that checks a box for a lot of people. Experience matters, what they’ve done matters,” Boone said last month when the Yankees officially announced their 2022 coaching staff. “But we were also probably closing ourselves off to a lot of really great coaches because in a lot of ways that was a prerequisite.”

“Ultimately players ask ‘Can you help me and are you helping me?’ Ultimately is the biggest litmus test and the biggest factor,” Boone added. “A guy that doesn’t have a big league resume from a playing standpoint may have to earn his way a little bit more perhaps, but once you demonstrate and show that you’re helping a player, that’s all you want (as a player). You’ve got a short window to have a Major League career and if somebody from a coaching standpoint is helping me and impacting me in the end I don’t really care how (he got there).”

Lawson was recruited by the Yankees from the college ranks and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes was promoted from the minor leagues. Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach with the Yankees last month, but the organization knew there was a chance he would be recruited by his friend Billy Eppler , after he settled into his new job as the Mets GM .

But Boone wanted Chavez, who played 17 seasons in the big leagues , for more than just a role of throwing soft toss in the batting cages and working the video room with the hitter. He said he saw him growing the role to where his voice had an “impact in the room.” Former players, particularly those like Chavez who spent time in front offices working with analytics departments, can be a big help in communicating in the clubhouse.

Trumbo certainly has the statistical resume to give resonance to his voice. The 35-year-old hit 218 homers in the big leagues, slashing .249/.302/.459 with a .502 OPS in 1,097 career big league games. According to an industry source, Trumbo is “settled” with his family in Arizona and it would probably “take a lot” to pull him back.

The Yankees were asking around about other former players as of Thursday night to fill the role of assistant hitting coach and veteran voice.

