'Fortnite': How to Knock Down Timber Pines and Where to Locate Them

Even though there is still a week left of the Fortnite Christmas Winterfest event, players have been able to open all of the presents from the Winterfest lodge. Players will receive free cosmetics like Polar Peely or Krisabelle skin. There were supposed to be fourteen presents and every player got their presents, but yesterday Fortnite servers were down for three hours. But when the servers got back online, players noticed there was an extra present available that they could open and get another cosmetic item. So here is how to get an extra present in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO