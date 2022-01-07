ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fortnite': How to Knock Down Timber Pines and Where to Locate Them

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
 4 days ago
A new quest tasks "Fortnite" players with knocking down timber pines around the island. Here is what that means and where to find...

Gamespot

Where To Find Abandoned Tents In Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 3, tents can be a very useful new tool, but abandoned tents are a specific kind of tent for which you'll be on the lookout in order to complete a Week 5 challenge. While these tents are scattered somewhat randomly, there are a few ways to increase the likelihood of finding an abandoned tent for yourself (and for that sweet, sweet XP). Here's where and how to find abandoned tents in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Get an Extra Present

Even though there is still a week left of the Fortnite Christmas Winterfest event, players have been able to open all of the presents from the Winterfest lodge. Players will receive free cosmetics like Polar Peely or Krisabelle skin. There were supposed to be fourteen presents and every player got their presents, but yesterday Fortnite servers were down for three hours. But when the servers got back online, players noticed there was an extra present available that they could open and get another cosmetic item. So here is how to get an extra present in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

New Fortnite shield keg potions in Chapter 3: Where to find, and how to use

Fortnite Shield Keg potions are now a new feature added in the game following the recent hotfix passed today by Epic Games. Fortnite usually releases some hotfixes from time to time to bring changes other than regular updates by Epic Games. There are some new features added to the game with the most recent hotfix.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Where is the Last Present in Fortnite?

With Fortnite's Winterfest event coming to an end, players were left confused when the Epic Games servers went down and interrupted the event. Now, players who log in will be able to open one more present but can't seem to find it. There's a total of fourteen presents available for...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Xp#Timber Pine Locations#Logjam Lumberyard
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Guzzle Juice

Many Fortnite players are familiar with Slurp Juice. This consumable is a lifesaver when you desperately need to recharge shields and gain health. With Fortnite Chapter 3, players can now go out to find Guzzle Juice. However, it works a bit different than the Slurp Juice in that it only gives you health gains.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: Where to Find Campfires in Chapter 3

With the map flipped over to reveal a new island, the newest update to Fortnite brings a new island that has some familiar locations. However, veterans and newcomers alike are still learning some of the areas. If you need some help on where to find campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3, our brief guide aims to provide some clarity.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 3 quests and how to complete them

It’s a new week, which means you’ll have a new set of Fortnite challenges to complete. This time, you’ll need to use more new mechanics introduced in chapter 3, such as sliding and using tents. While some of them will likely be completed by playing naturally, others aren’t as straightforward. These are the new week 3 challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Fortnite is down as Epic Games investigates an issue

If you were planning to spend some of your holiday time off playing Epic Games’ Fortnite, you’re out of luck — the game is currently down. In a post to the ‘Fortnite Status’ Twitter account, Epic said it’s investigating the issue and that the game is “currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to disable shuffle in Fortnite – How to stop Fortnite switching skins

Fortnite features so many options for the player that it’s hard to get a hang of everything that Epic Games offers. And this abundance can often cause confusion, like the shuffle feature in Fortnite. At first, you may think it’s a glitch that your characters switch at random, but it’s most likely a mistake on your part.
ACCIDENTS
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: Shield Keg Stats & Location

With Winterfest finally winding down in Fortnite, it’s time to return to regularly scheduled content, meaning the introduction of the previously teased Shield Keg (also known as the Shield Sprinkler) after it was patched in with v19.01 and released as part of a content update on January 4th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite: How to Get Shield Sprinkler

Fortnite is a game well known for constantly changing. With new chapters and characters coming to the game, there's so much you have to pay attention to. Whenever a new item comes into the game, players tend to pile in to figure out the best way to use them. Here's what we know about the how to get the Shield Sprinkler in Fortnite so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get struck by Lightning in Fortnite

Fornite added dynamic weather with the January 11 hotfix, which makes Lightning strike the Chapter 3 island. You can get a massive speed boost by being struck by Lightning, so here’s how. Fortnite has introduced some Battlefield 2042-style weather effects that are sure to change how you play the...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

How to Check Fortnite Status

Can’t log in to the game? Make sure to check the game servers!. Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale titles for quite some time now; and Epic Games do amazing work to keep the game updated and make the player base happy by bringing new content frequently.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Why did Fortnite go down?

Fortnite experienced one of its longest downtimes this week, with Epic Games promising to make it up to players soon. Gamers logging in to access the relatively new season of the battle royale title were met with the 'Connecting' screen, and nothing else – leaving millions unable to access the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Redeem Codes

If you’re like most people, there’s probably a fire burning inside you: a warm desire to buy something from Fortnite’s Item Shop. With its wide range of skins and the Battle Pass, it’s hard to resist the wallet-emptying power the game has. On the other hand, it’s also very tempting to get a gift for someone you like, and a very special gift may come in the form of a Fortnite code.
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

