These Are Maine’s Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2021

By Chris Sedenka
 5 days ago
Earlier this winter, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Public Lands announced that more than 3.2 million people visited the state's 42 parks and historic sites. The original announcement covered the first 11 months of 2021. That was a new record for Maine. And, that number has only increased....

